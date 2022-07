Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer will be singing at Rose Avenue Community Center, 412 Rose Ave., Washington Court House, today at 6:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and a hot meal will be served. All are welcome to this event. There is no charge.

Kyle and Brittany are well known in central Ohio and travel across several states. We are blessed to have them and hope you will join us for a wonderful evening of worship.

Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/web1_Kyle-Brittany-Tonight.jpg Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer Courtesy photo