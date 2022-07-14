Jesus first, Others second, and Yourself last.

Five hundred and fifty times in the Bible we are told about rejoicing or being full of joy. The Bible was written that our joy might be full.

John 15:11, “These things I have spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.”

The Psalmist David asked God to restore unto him the joy of his salvation.

Are you full of joy today for what God has done for you? Maybe we ought to ask God to restore that joy.

One woman was at the point of suicide because of depression and lack of joy in her life. She sought advice, and was advised to thank God for her blessings, do some good deed everyday and in one week come back for more counseling. She didn’t need to go back because she was cured. She saw the importance of putting Jesus first, others second, and herself last. Do you?

Psalm 126:3, “The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.”

