Concerned or fearful

I have learned that I can be concerned about something without being fearful of it. When I am concerned about a situation, I find that I am moved to find a solution. For instance: We had a large tree limb break loose from the trunk of a tree in our back yard. It was still attached but split to the point that it was reaching the ground. I could not mow under it and Glenda was concerned that it could split the rest of the way and fall on someone. That was a matter of concern because it was a large limb that could cause severe injury if that were to happen. I studied the broken limb and came up with an immediate solution. We were not fearful but our concern gave us a sense of urgency to do what needed to be done.

Fear, on the other hand, will paralyze you so that the solution can never be found. A couple of times in my life I have experienced extreme fear in a dream. I was unable to move and protect myself; I was frozen in fear. When we allow fear to come into a situation, it will not only effect us, it will also effect everyone around us.

Deuteronomy 20:8; “Then the officers shall speak to the people, and say, ‘What man is there that is fearful and fainthearted? Let him go and return to his house, lest the heart of his brethren faint like his heart.”

When David was being oppressed by evil men he prayed; Psalms 55:5; “Fearfulness and trembling have come upon me, and horror has overwhelmed me.”

King David was a mighty warrior and fear had brought him to a place of horror. Jesus disciples were in the middle of a storm and their boat was about to sink.

Matthew 8: 25-26; Then Jesus disciples came to Him and awoke Him, saying, “Lord save us! We are perishing!” But He said to them, “Why are you fearful, O you of little faith?”

Then He arose and rebuked the winds and the sea. And there was a great calm.

Our faith in our Heavenly Father will dispel fear. David knew this and that is why he was praying. Jesus was teaching a valuable lesson to His disciples about the necessity of faith in God that we also need to recognize. Be concerned but do not fear. Fear will paralyze you and those around you. Nothing good will then happen for you or them.

