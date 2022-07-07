I came into my office this morning and our building superintendent met me with a problem. Our women’s restroom has 10 toilets and they were not flushing as they should. We had a rather large women’s event last night and when the toilets are not working properly, you have a problem. We thought it might be a pressure issue so we set our booster pump a little higher but that did not make any difference. Once in a while one of the toilets would not shut off and would just keep running water. When this happened none of the other ones would work properly. When one messed up it impacted all of the rest and it might not be the same one every time. This became quite puzzling.

After 30 minutes or so of doing all we knew to do, we decided that the valves might need taken apart and cleaned. But after thinking it through, if that was the problem, the toilet that did not shut off would be the same one every time. The issue that we were dealing with was a random one. The problem was not happening in a particular toilet.

We looked on YouTube and found a tutorial on the flush valves that we were working on. It told us that too much or too little water pressure could cause a problem. We set all of the valves the same and they are now working. The women will be happy and that will make us all happy. The only thing that needed to happen was that the valves had to be set the same to work in unity. Each one with equal pressure.

The idea of those toilets working in unity, made me think of a principle that is true in life.

Romans 15:5-6; “Now may the God of patience and comfort grant you to be like-minded toward one another, according to Christ Jesus, that you may with one mind and one mouth glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Paul is saying that we need to be in unity to glorify God and God himself will even grant us what we need to accomplish that unity.

Paul also writes in 2 Corinthians 13:11; “Finally, brethren, farewell. Become complete. Be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace, and the God of love and peace will be with you.

If there was ever a time we needed comfort and peace, it is now. Work in unity, love God, and each other, and then we will experience comfort and peace that comes from being in the presence of God.

These are the truths we look into at the Gathering Place every Wednesday night at 7 and Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30. Our youth group meets every Sunday evening at 6. Come and join us.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/07/Pfeifer-column-mug.pdf