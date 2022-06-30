What can we do about gossiping?

Great minds talk about ideas. Good minds talk about things. Weak minds talk about people.

I Timothy 5:13, “And withal they learn to be idle, wandering about from house to house; and not only idle, but tattlers also and busy-bodies, speaking things which they ought not.”

Since the Bible condemns gossip, what can we do about it? Let me suggest the next time someone begins to talk about another you do one of two things. First, don’t condemn the person because after reading this you have just decided to quit gossiping yourself. But rather try and change the subject. If that doesn’t work, suggest to the gossiper that we need to pray for such a one.

Proverbs 26:22, “The words of a talebearer are as words, and they go down into the innermost part of the belly.”

Let us keep our words sweet. We might have to eat them.

