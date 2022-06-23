Romans 14:7-8, “For none of us liveth to himself, and no man dieth to himself. For whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord: whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord’s.”

It has been said that one life can easily affect the lives of a million people. We are actors and actresses and this world is our stage. What we do in life is being scrutinized by those with whom we work, play and live. We have the opportunity to influence for good or the power to damage and destroy lives.

Hebrews 12:1 says, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doeth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.”

Remember, someone is watching!

