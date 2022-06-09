‘Things to think about’

As conscience human beings we are never truly void of a thought. There are times that we may not be thinking of a project or problem, but even if we are just enjoying the scenery, we are thinking of the beauty we are seeing. Our thoughts form images in our mind and they effect our lives.

I like to watch the news but I realize that most all of the news is negative. If all that I think about is negative, then my tendency is to look at all of life as basically bad. It is said that 80% of the things we worry about never happen. The problem is that when we think about something long enough, we can’t stop thinking about it and it will even keep us up at night. So it is important that we have positive thoughts.

We should first set our thoughts on things that will not let us down. If we fill our mind with things that are not true, or things that will never happen, we will be disappointed.

It is true that we learn by our mistakes, but we do not allow our failures to define us. Guilt for mistakes in our past must never be the road block of our future. Everyone makes mistakes but those who are not defined by them have faced them head-on and repented for them. It all starts with our desire to change our mind and walk a different path.

Philippians 4:8; “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy think on these things.”

Virtue is translated as excellence. In our past we all have things good and bad. Meditate on the excellent memories and let them define you. Our world is created in our mind so create your world through the most excellent thing that we can choose to have. That most excellent thing is a relationship with God; the creator of all things.

These are the things we talk about every Wednesday evening at 7 and Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30 at the Gathering Place. We would be honored if you would come and join us.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/Pfeifer-column-mug-1.pdf