The two natures: flesh and divine

John 3:6, “That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the spirit is spirit.”

If a person has experienced the new birth, that is if he is born into God’s family, he has two natures. One nature is of the flesh, which is of this world, and the other is a divine nature given to us by God. These two natures fight or war against each other constantly.

The Apostle Paul tells us in Romans 7:21-23, “I find then a law, that when I would do good, evil is present with me. For I delight in the law of God after the inward man: But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me up into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members.”

Paul was saying this: I want to do good, and I do it not. I don’t want to do bad, and I do it. We have this constant battle raging in our lives, but we can control who wins, the flesh or the spirit. How? By starving one and feeding the other.

Galatians 6:8, “For he that soweth to the flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.”

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-1-1-.jpeg