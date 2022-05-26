John 8:29, “And he that sent me is with me; the Father hath not left me alone; for I do always those things that please him.”

This verse tells us of the relationship between the Son of God and the heavenly Father and how the Son always pleased his Father. If you are born again into God’s family, then you are to follow in Christ’s steps and please the Heavenly Father.

Look at I Thessalonians 2:4, “But we are allowed of God to be put in trust with the gospel, even so we speak; not as pleasing men, but God, which trieth our hearts.”

The Bible says we please God when we live by faith, do good, give sacrificially and do not entangle ourselves with the affairs of this life. Let me give you a couple of blessings or rewards for pleasing God.

The first is found in Proverbs 16:7, “When a man’s ways please the Lord, he maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him.” The second is found in I John 3:22, “And whatsoever we ask, we receive of him, because we keep his commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in his sight.”

We can’t please everyone, but we ought to please God!

