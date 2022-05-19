The danger of slippery places

I Peter 5:8, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking who he may devour.”

Satan is still seeking like a wolf ready to attack a sheep that has gone astray. He is looking for easy prey. Satan is looking for someone to hinder the work of God. Let me give you sometimes when we become easy prey and slip in our service for God. When our lives are going too good, we think we don’t need God as much.

Also, when our lives become too busy, we leave God out altogether, and we don’t have time to serve God. Still yet, another time is when we have a change in life or obtain something new like a new job, new home, and new additions to the family, when we graduate from high school or perhaps when we get married. At various times we become easy prey. We should not be ignorant of his devices.

James 4:5-7, “Do ye think that the scripture saith in vain, The spirit that dwelleth in us lusteth to envy? But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble. Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”

Don’t be easy prey!

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-1-1-1-2.jpeg