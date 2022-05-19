Come together in unity

The other day I went to one of my grandson’s baseball games. It was the bottom of the last inning and they were coming up to bat. My grandson’s team was behind by six runs. Needless to say, I had no hope that they could pull out a win. I was just staying to support the team and try to give them a word of encouragement when the game was over. They were going to need a pat on the back after loosing by as much as six runs.

Then, just one thing changed. The pitcher for the other team had pitched all that he was allowed to pitch and they had to send in another pitcher for the bottom of the last inning. Being ahead by six runs, a sure victory was ahead for the visiting team. The pitcher was warming up when I observed that he had to throw the ball really slow to get it across the plate. They had used up their pitchers and were just trying to get through the last inning with a boy that was obviously not a regular on the mound.

The game resumed and my grandson’s team starting hitting the ball and scoring runs. After they had brought in two quick runs, the coach of the other team sent in another boy to pitch. He was also not a regular pitcher, so our team kept hitting and scoring until they had scored seven runs in the bottom of the last inning and won the game.

That would have most likely been a completely different outcome if the other team would have had another regular pitcher available. The boys that stepped in were doing the best that they could do, and even though they might have been good baseball players, pitching was not their strength.

For a team to consistently win there will be players with different strengths for all of the different positions. When that is accomplished, as a team, they are “Fit Together.” They complement one another. This is a biblical principle.

Romans 12:4-5; For as we have many members in one body, but all the members do not have the same function, so we, being many, are one body in Christ, and individual members of one another.

We are all a part of the whole. It can be a baseball team, a community, a church, or a family. When we do what we can do, and allow others to do what they can do, we will be a winning team. Celebrate our differences, come together in unity, and we can accomplish great things.

