Philippians 2:14-16b, “Do all things without murmurings and disputings: That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation’ among whom ye shine as lights in the world: Holding forth the word of life.”

Are we living our lives as though our houses are made of glass or that some taping device is recording our every word? Maybe not, but God sees all and wants us to live a holy life before Him in this crooked and perverse nation. God has chosen us to be holy.

Ephesians 1:4, “According as he has chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love.”

He has called us to be holy.

I Peter 1:15-16, “But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.”

God always chastens us to be holy.

Hebrews 12:10, “For they verily for a few days chastened us after their own pleasures; but he for our profit, that we might be partakers of his holiness.”

Daniel’s life is our example concerning this matter of holiness.

Look at Daniel 6:4, “Then the presidents and princes sought to find occasion against Daniel concerning the kingdom; but they could find none occasion nor fault; forasmuch as he was faithful, neither was there any error or fault found in him.”

