Genesis 1:26, “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.” Genesis 2:15, “And the Lord God took the man and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.”

God’s original plan was that man would have dominion of the earth and was to work to keep it up. But sin entered the picture and man was kicked out of the garden. God created man not only for work and dominion, but also for fellowship. Our fellowship with God was broken because of that very first sin.

Romans 5:12, “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned.”

God so wants to have fellowship with man that He sent His only begotten Son to die for us that we might again have fellowship with the Father through prayer and then one day in heaven.

I Corinthians 15:20-22, “But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the first fruits of them that slept. For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.”

Have you ever thought of fellowshipping with God?

I John 1:3, “That which we have seen and heard declare we unto you, that ye also may have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with his Son Jesus Christ.”

