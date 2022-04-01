‘Sounds of Hope Trio’ to perform at RACC

Sounds of Hope Trio — consisting of Marva Fleak of Washington C.H., Marvin Johnson of Greenfield, and Tammy McClintic of Frankfort — will perform at Rose Avenue Community Center (RACC) this evening.

This trio met in church and have been singing together for several years. They strive to share the wonderful hope in Jesus Christ through His wonderful plan of salvation. Sounds of Hope enjoys ministering together through gospel music.

The community is welcomed to join at RACC, 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H., today as there will be a meal and worship together. The doors are unlocked at 6 p.m. The meal and worship service begins at 6:30 p.m.

Sounds of Hope Trio https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Sounds-of-Hope.jpg Sounds of Hope Trio Courtesy photo