Husband & wife duet to perform at RACC

Jeremy and Ashley Kirk, a husband and wife duet from Circleville, will be performing at Rose Avenue Community Center (RACC) this evening.

Jeremy is no stranger to the gospel music world and has been traveling his whole life with his family’s southern gospel ministry. In 2016, Jeremy & Ashley branched out to sing a little on their own and they enjoy doing select dates when they are not leading the worship at their home church or traveling with Jeremy’s family.

Jeremy also plays the piano, and both vocalists have a great blend with tight harmonies. Both Jeremy & Ashley were raised on various types of gospel music and they like to bring a variety to the stage.

However, their real passion and desire is to lead worship and to give praise to the Lord. In their ministry, their main focus is to bring a message of hope and encouragement to the lost and to help lead others to Christ.

Doors at RACC open at 6 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6:30 p.m.

