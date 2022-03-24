Hebrews 11:1, “Now Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

The greatest power in the world is faith. When there is no hope, faith in God produces hope. Let us note what faith does.

First, faith sees the unseen. Secondly, faith believes the impossible. Thirdly, faith believes and accepts before it sees; and fourthly, faith believes despite the circumstances or situation. Fifthly, faith says, “I don’t understand, but I believe God.”

Faith should be practiced by the Christian daily. As we read God’s Word, our faith will increase.

Romans 10:17 says, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”

The object of our faith is God. The grounds for our faith is the Word of God, the Bible. The exercise of our faith is to believe God, just as many who have gone on before us.

