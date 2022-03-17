Luke 14:27, “And whosoever doth not bear his cross, and come after me, cannot be my disciple.”

The cross is an emblem of our service.

I Corinthians 1:18, “For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.”

I believe today that there is too much cross wearing and not enough cross bearing. The Bible says to be worthy of Christ we must bear our crosses. Why all the reluctance to bear the cross that our Lord has for us? I think perhaps it is because it’s a public thing. That is, it cannot be done in secret. Sometimes it is unpleasant and most of the time it is unpopular. To be honest with you, it is work. I don’t believe it was a picnic for Christ to bear His cross, but I do believe He left a good example for us to follow.

Must Jesus bear the cross alone and all the world go free? No, there’s a cross for everyone and there is a cross for me!

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-1-1-1-2.jpeg