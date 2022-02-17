Galatians 6:7 & 8, “Be not deceive: God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.”

Jacob, a well-known Bible character, deceived his father Isaac one day by the kid of a goat. Many years later, his sons deceived him by the kid of a goat by taking the blood and spreading it over Joseph’s coat of many colors.

Pharaoh, who ordered the destruction of Israel by the waters of the Red Sea, was drowned there.

Korah, who caused a division in the congregation of Israel, was himself swallowed by a division in the ground.

Haman, who built the gallows to execute a godly Hebrew, later himself hanged from the same gallows.

Think about it!

