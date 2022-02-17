In search of answers, knowledge

As pastor of a church, I find that I can spend a lot of time searching for solutions to everyday problems. It is no different with people that work in the corporate, education, medical, construction, and any other skilled field. Every profession has everyday challenges that need solutions.

Our everyday personal life is no exception. We are searching for answers for ourselves, families, and friends. Many times there just seems to be no answer to the problems we face. We look for solutions and it seems that these problems are bigger than our capacity to fix them. Many times the things we deal with are subject to the decisions of others. What do we do then? I can’t make someone do the right thing even though I know that it would be so much better for them if they did.

The challenges we face in life are multifaceted, and because of that we can look at them from different directions. I can look at one side of an issue and it looks different from another angle. It all comes down to my perspective of the objective before me.

The Proverbs of Solomon, (who was the wisest man to ever live), starts out with the reason that he wrote them. Proverbs 1: 2-4 “To know wisdom and instruction, to perceive the words of understanding, to receive the instruction of wisdom, Justice, judgement, and equity; to give prudence to the simple, to the young man knowledge and discretion.”

What we are in search of, is right in front of us. We are trying to solve problems and come up with solutions that have a process that we can not circumvent. There are procurers that we must know. Could a doctor perform a heart transplant without the necessary education and training to do it? To accomplish anything in life, we must have knowledge. There are more bibles in circulation than any other book ever written and it has the answers for life. That means that you will not have to search long to find one and you will have what you need to conquer the things that seem now to be insurmountable.

These are the issues we address at the Gathering Place every Wednesday evening at 7 and Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30. Come and join in; it might just be what you are in search of.

