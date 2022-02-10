What does it mean to be wise?

What is wisdom? Did you ever try to define what it is to be wise? Someone has said that wisdom is to gather all the information about a problem or a decision to be made and then to make the right decision.

Let me give you four areas in which you may increase in wisdom. The first is studying the Word of God.

In Psalms 119:99; “I have more understanding than all my teachers: for thy testimonies are my meditation.”

Secondly, wisdom can be found by simply asking God for it.

Look at James 1:5, “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.”

In the third place we find wisdom by doing what the Word of God says.

Matthew 7:24, “Therefore, whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock.”

Fourthly, we find a person can be wise by leading people to the Lord Jesus Christ.

In Proverbs 11:30, “The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that winneth souls is wise.”

We need not lack wisdom!

