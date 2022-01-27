Understanding God’s purpose through adversity

Proverbs 24:10, “If thou faint in the day of adversity, thy strength is small.”

Adversity can be our greatest motivation for spiritual growth or our deadliest means of discouragement. The difference depends on our understanding of God’s purpose through adversity.

Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

Adversity would be defined as a calamity or misfortune or a problem without any apparent solution.

Why would God allow these to come into our lives? I believe that there are several reasons. Let me give you just a few. First, to get your attention then, to assure us that God loves us by dealing with us. By reminding us of our weakness, He allows us to re-evaluate our priorities and to strengthen our faith. These are just a few reasons. But you would have to agree that when adversity comes it usually makes us better persons if we react in a godly manner.

I Peter 1:7, “That the trial of your faith being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise and honour and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ.”

