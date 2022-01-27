Training for battle, preparing for spiritual warfare

LADIES! This will be our second month for learning how to fight the enemy of our souls. Making an intentional effort to understand spiritual warfare is the first step to overcoming the issues we face in life.

The weaknesses of our culture are infiltrating the church, and being accepted as normal.

The strength, maturity, insight, wisdom, and love of the church should be infiltrating the culture.

More than ever before we need to be equipped.

Once again we will study what training for battle against the deceiver looks like.

Wear your camo and bring your sword.

Invite your family, friends, and coworkers. Everyone is welcome!

As always at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m.

The Logos meeting is at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Child care is provided.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_candy-pfeifer-1-.jpg