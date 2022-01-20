Take some time for Selah

Job 37:14, “Hearken unto this, O Job: stand still, and consider the wondrous works of God.”

Someone has said that when you become used to never being alone you may consider yourself Americanized. The trouble with our generation is that we don’t take time to think until we are hospitalized, a death comes or something else happens that may slow us down.

When was the last time you thought abut the wondrous works of God? How much thought have you given to where you will spend eternity? The Bible says take time to be holy and to take time for Selah. Selah, in the Bible means to stop and think about it. In music, it is called a rest. Would you think me foolish if I suggested that every person should take at least 30 minutes a day to be alone and just think? How about taking a rest just before some major decision needs to be made, or after some victory, so you can recap the goodness of God?

Psalms 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God.”

Don’t you think you ought to take time to smell the roses along the way?

