You have a personal invitation

Isaiah 1:18, “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord; though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.”

You are invited for personal cleansing and for rest.

Look at Matthew 11:28, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

I am glad that God never left out one person from His guest list.

He said in Romans 10;13, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

You have a three-fold invitation found in Revelation 22:17, “And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.”

You have no need to fear rejection, just come.

John 6:37b, “And him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out.”

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-1-1-.jpeg