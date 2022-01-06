Stability is what we desperately need

When I was in grade school we had drills for various situations. Most of these drills were designed to give us direction on what to do should anything harmful happen. We had a clear understanding of what to do in case of a fire, an attack, or any other dangerous event. Many of these things are still practiced in schools today. This gave us knowledge of what could potentially hurt us and what we should do if it were to happen.

I am concerned that there are many people that do not understand what can hurt them.

Knowledge of the truth has seemed to take a back seat to our ever changing lives. Technology is moving so fast that it is very difficult to keep up with it. There are even those who read something on social media and take it for truth because it is something that appeals to them.

Even the fact checkers are declaring things true or false according to their wishes of how they feel things should be. All of these things leave us with an unstable future. We must have stability in our life that will accomplish a desirable outcome for our future generations. We need to be on a quest to establish this stability.

There is one absolute that we must take into consideration, as we search for the truth, that will lead us to a stable existence. Hebrews 13:8; “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.”

Our life must be built on truth that never changes. We can’t believe something one day and something else tomorrow. That, it seems, is what is happening in our society. Hebrews 13:5 tells us that Jesus said: “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”

There is no greater stability than the son of God at your side permanently. Romans 8:38-39; “For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor power, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus.”

This is the truth from the very source of truth and it will give us the stability we so desperately need.

