Matthew 5:13, “Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be slated? It is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.”

We are to be salty Christians, preserving and spreading the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. I want you to note something about salt. Salt in the Bible is called a good food. The priest salted all sacrifices to be offered. Salt doesn’t seem to be precious because of our abundant supply, but in the Bible times salt was a form of payment like gold would be today.

The word salary is taken from the word salt. Physically speaking, salt is important in our lives. Ninety percent of our blood is made up of salt and water. Every time we blink our eyes, a salt solution keeps us seeing. Salt is also used as an antiseptic as well as to keep things fresh or to preserve.

As Christians, we ought to keep the Word of God fresh in our hearts so we can be a preserver in the world. Don’t settle for a salt substitute!

