Saying farewell or goodbye

Revelation 21:1, “And I saw a new heaven and new earth: for the first heaven and earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.”

One of the hardest things to do is to say farewell or goodbye to those whom we have known and loved. It could be a son or a daughter off to college, a son to travel overseas in the service, or perhaps to leave a town of friends to move on to another location. Also, it could be to say farewell to the one who has passed on from this life.

I have left many friends and relatives scattered around this country. Some are on the foreign fields and some are off to a better land. My joy and hope is to see these loves ones in heaven and perhaps to sit down and talk with them a few hundred years about old times.

You see, this is what our scripture says, “And there was no more sea.”

That means no more separation. Death separates; land separates; seas separate. But in that day, there will be no more separation. Are you looking forward to heaven? Are you prepared to go?

