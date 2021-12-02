A month of gift giving

In this month of exchanging gifts we have an opportunity to receive a gift of greater value than anything earthly. The gift of sitting under the teaching of a woman who has sacrificially given her life to teaching, serving, saving lives, and modeling what living for Christ looks like.

Tanya Hawthorne is a medical doctor, an anointed teacher, a physician serving the Great Physician.

We also welcome Linda Brown. Linda is another powerful women of God who has started a school in a remote part of Africa, is a teacher of the word, and assists Dr. Tonya in clinical work in Ngoswani, Kenya. Both ladies will be joining us for our December Logos on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H.

It is such an honor for us to host these women of God. Bringing your family, friends, and co-workers to this meeting could be the greatest gift you will give this month, as well as the greatest gift you will receive.

As always at 6 p.m., we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7. Child care is provided.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.

