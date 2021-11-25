Being prepared is the right choice

I have realized that even though it is impossible to know everything ahead of time, it is possible to be prepared for those things we know are coming. By listening to the weather report we can usually be ready for a snow storm, but we may not be prepared for the possibility of losing our electricity because of it. I remember the storms in the 1970s that hit our area and following the first of those storms, most people acquired an alternate source of heat. Wood burning stoves became very popular as did kerosene heaters. I remember fixing frozen water pipes for weeks during that time. There were two different severe snow storms during that time and people were much better prepared for the second one.

We will never be prepared for everything that we will experience in life, however, the unexpected becomes the expected the second time around. There are many things that we can prepare for because we know they are coming. We know that things will not last forever so we can prepare for the different seasons in our life. An athlete knows that their body will be different at 50 than it was at 25. We know that our priorities and basic needs will change as time goes by. A great number of people do prepare for these times, but sadly there are many who do not.

What each one of us can expect is that one day our life on this earth will be over. The good news is that we are created to be eternal beings. The good news is also that we all have a choice to live in a perfect eternal existence. The bad news is that many will not choose to live in that perfect existence.

Jesus said in Matthew 7:13; “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it.” Jesus also taught concerning our crossing into eternity in Matthew 25:34; “Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world.”

Being prepared is the right choice that we all have an opportunity to make. The right choice will make your life better here and now and in the world to come.

These are the issues that we deal with at the Gathering Place every Wednesday night at 7 and Sunday morning at 9:30 and 10:30. You are invited to join in.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/Pfeifer-column-mug-3.pdf