A question that needs an answer

Acts 16:30-3, “And brought them out, and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved? And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shat be saved, and they house.”

Many people from every walk of life have asked this question and that is, “How can I be saved or how can I be right with God and go to heaven when I die?” I would like to address this question.

First, you must see your need. In Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.”

Secondly, we must see our condition. In Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death.” This death speaks of our separation from God if we remain in our sins.”

Thirdly, we must repent or change our minds about God and our sin. Luke 13:3, “I tell you, Nay; but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.”

Fourthly, we must believe not just in your mind but in your heart.

Lastly, you must receive Him. John 1:12, “But as many as receive him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.”

Now that’s God’s simple plan of salvation!

