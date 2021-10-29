Logos meeting set for Tuesday, Nov. 2

There are so many times in life when we feel afraid, helpless, devalued, and rejected. At that point we need a passionate reassurance that we belong. We need to know that we have purpose, value, a family, identity and are deeply loved.

For those of you that deal with these feelings and emotions (which we all do) from time to time, or maybe all of the time, I want to invite you to our Logos meeting Tuesday night Nov. 2. I am confident that the Lord, through His word, will assure us in a myriad of ways. I am confident that we will leave encouraged, hopeful, feeling peaceful and reassured. I am confident that the Holy Spirit will reveal truth and build us up.

I am also confident that our worship will invite the Lord to come in and sit down amount us! Psalm 22:3

As always at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7. The Logos meeting is located at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington Court House.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

