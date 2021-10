Rose Avenue Community Center welcomes everyone to join them today for a great meal, time of fellowship, music and message. We look forward to a wonderful time together.

As we do each Friday evening, we will open our doors at 6 p.m., beginning the meal and service at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge for this event. We do take up a freewill offering for those who want to share in the financial support of these events. Come expecting to have an enjoyable evening.