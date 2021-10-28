Day by day, live to the fullest

Nehemiah 8:18, “Also day by day, from the first day unto the last day, he read in the book of the law of God.”

Each day should be lived to its fullest.

I am afraid sometimes we live too much in the past or in the future. Twenty-four hours a day or fourteen hundred and forty minutes a day is all we are promised.

In Proverbs 27:1, “Boast not thyself of tomorrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.”

There are certain things we ought to do every day to have a good day and to experience a victorious life. Let us look at some.

Prayer is a necessity every day.

Look at Psalm 88:9b, “Lord, I have called daily upon thee, I have stretched out my hands unto thee.”

Also reading the word of God, look at Acts 17:11, “These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scripture daily, whether those things were so.”

We are to help others every day.

We find in Hebrews 3:13, “But exhort one another daily, while it is called To day; lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin.”

Day by day, have a good day!

