Guideposts to getting back home

Sometimes life deals us a hard blow and we get away from that which we believe. Then there are times when we choose to turn away from that which we know is right.

Such was the case with the prodigal son found in Luke 15:12-24, “And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living. And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living. And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want. And he went and joined himself to a citizen of that a country; and he sent him into his fields to feed swine. And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks that the swine did eat: and no man gave unto him. And when he can to himself, he said How many hired servants of my father’s house have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger! I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven and before thee, And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants. And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and he fell on his neck, and kissed him. And the son said unto him, Father I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son. But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet: And bring higher the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat, and be merry: For this my son wad dead, and is alive again: he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry.”

There are several guideposts we can use in this story to get back to where we need to be with other people and of course with God. The first guidepost is found in verse 17 where it declares, “He came to himself.” We will call it reasoning with ourselves. Bad thoughts lead us away and we need good thoughts to bring us back. In other words, he had a good conversation with himself.

The second guidepost is found in verse 18 where he says, “I will arise and go to my Father.” Here he makes a conscience decision to return. Isaiah 46:22 b, “I have spoken it, I will also bring it to pass; I have purposed it, I will also do it.” We need to say it, decide it and then do it.

The third guidepost is his confession found in verses 18 and 21. Listen to his statement, “I have sinned against heaven and before thee.” We must go to the right place to confess our sin and that is God first and then the offended party. We will not prosper if we try to cover up our sin. I John 1:9, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us or sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

The fourth guidepost is found in verse 19, where he states, “I am no more worthy to be called thy son.” Here we find a truly humbled soul. We must humble ourselves and plead for God’s grace and mercy.

The Father was waiting with open arms and graciously receives his son with rejoicing. My friend if you are away from home you can get back if you will just follow this classic example.

