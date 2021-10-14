DeMint to minister through song at Rose Avenue

Join us Friday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m., as we worship together with Larry DeMint as he shares the Good News of Jesus Christ in song.

With the singing talent God has given him, Larry ministers through the avenue of gospel music, with a focus on a traditional southern-gospel style. Having grown up in a pastoral home in the Circleville area, Larry has been singing gospel music for many years! Larry loves singing God’s praises, and has a deep desire to see souls saved for the Kingdom and lives healed through the power of the name of Jesus Christ!

Rose Ave Community Center is an outreach ministry of Heritage Church. We meet every Friday bringing in different local, regional and national singers, song writers, musical groups and recording artists each week, all for the glory of God. We offer free admission and food. To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received.

Rose Avenue Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave., Washington Court House. We look forward to worshipping together.

Larry DeMint https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/10/web1_LARRY-DEMINT.jpg Larry DeMint