From the first half to the second half – Part One

As we live our lives, we do what’s called live and learn. We gather knowledge and decide from that knowledge what is good to live by and what isn’t. We adjust and re-adjust to know what we believe and why we believe it. The trouble is life is about over before we discover what is really important or how to concentrate on top priorities. As someone has said when we know all the answers, we forget the questions, or nobody is asking.

The Bible instructs us to take inventory of our life. Psalm 90:12, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” If all things being equal when you reach the age of 35 you are at halftime. Ephesians 5:16, “Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” We are to cash in our days with more wisdom than ever before.

This involves throwing out what isn’t good or doesn’t work and keeping what is good and acceptable the perfect will of God. You may not be in this transition; you could be just starting out or at the end of the road. Whatever your status read on. These inserts concerning God’s will “Huz and Buz was,” and a look into reality, “The Big Picture” will help guide us in the days ahead.

Huz and Buz

In the book of Genesis 22:21, We find Huz and his brother Buz. Now all we know about Huz and Buz is that they was. When the final chapter of our life is complete what do you want to be remembered for? What would be the summation of our time spent on planet Earth? God’s desire and my prayer is that you will have a fulfilled life doing what you have been created to do. It is called the perfect will of God for your life.

Real success in life is finding the will of God for your life as soon as possible and staying in it as long as possible. We are told in Ephesians 5:7, ”Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.” The will of the Lord is not hidden treasure but is does require our total surrender to God’s ways and not our own. Romans 12:1 & 2, “I Beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.”

There are two parts to finding or proving the will of God. First there is our part and of course there is God’s part. This is found in Proverbs 3:5 & 6, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him.” We do this through prayer, Bible study, praise, worship, and meditation. Our minds need to merge with his. Philippians 2:5, “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus.”

As we separate from the world and unto Christ our minds are transformed to spiritual mindness. We get out of the director’s chair and turn the reigns over to God by presenting ourselves a living sacrifice. Then God does his part and that is to chart our course or direct our paths. He then becomes the director, and we are the actors. Confusion and loss of direction comes when we cross the line that separates Gods part and our part. God’s formula for contentment and sanity is for the Christian to delight himself with God and let God give him the fulfilling of his desires. Psalm 37:4, “Delight thyself also in the Lord; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart.”

Another way of stating this is found in Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” Before we have or do what God wants us to become what he has created us for so we might do and have. Most of the time we get this backwards.

