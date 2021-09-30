Logos October Fest set for Tuesday, Oct. 5

If you want to be in an environment that encourages you, builds you up, gives you an understanding of your value, and makes you feel loved, then I would love to see you walk through the doors of the Gathering Place on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Sarah Delane from Nashville, Tennessee will be back with us this year singing and teaching with the powerful anointing that we all profit from. God is so good to anoint people like Sarah to equip His children. I am very thankful to the Lord for anointing her, and thankful that Sarah walks in it, and shares it with us!

Lets make an effort to seek out and listen to people that REALLY have something to say.

We will have an amazing meal catered by Alana Walters, worship with the GP worship band, and then Sarah!

The Logos October Fest 2021 will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Happy hour will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner and dessert. Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

I am extremely excited and expecting. I want you all to bring anyone and everyone you can think of. This night could be the starting point to much greater things for all of us.

See you Tuesday,

Candy

