Resurgence of the local church

After an extended period of mask, distancing, and shutdowns, we are starting to reconnect with each other. We were never created to be in isolation. When we are isolated there are detrimental consequences that are experienced. We really need one another to maintain our mental and physical health.

Local churches have been a place where people connected since the very beginning of our country. In the earliest days of our expansion westward, the church was the first building constructed as a new settlement was established. That building would then serve not only as a church, but also as a town hall and school.

When I was the president of our Downtown Corporation, we established a street festival as part of the revitalization of our historic downtown. It was part of the community spirit that was necessary for that revitalization. It was so important that the State of Ohio, who was supplying the grant money for the revitalization of our buildings and streetscape, made it a suggestion in the grant application process. That same spirit is experienced at our county fair as we are able to see and talk to people we may not have seen in awhile. People need people!

As we come together we are practicing biblical truth. In Hebrews 10: 24-25 it says; “And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.”

When Jesus was asked what the most important commandment was, he said that it was loving God and loving each other. That is all about relationships and Jesus said it was the most important thing we can do.

As our local churches are coming together, understand that we must guard against division which brings disaster. Let us all strive to have the unity that Jesus prayed we would have. John 17: 11. “Now I am no longer in the world, but these are in the world, and I come to You, Holy Father, keep through Your name those you have given Me, that they may be one as We are.”

If you do not already have a church home, you will do well to find one. It is a vital part of your life and wellbeing. There are a number of good churches in our area that would be glad to connect with you.

