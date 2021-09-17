‘The Spiritual Echoes’ at RACC this evening

Join us today at 6:30 p.m. as the Rose Ave Community Center welcomes “The Spiritual Echoes.”

The Spiritual Echoes are from central Ohio and have been singing southern gospel music for nearly 30 years. From humble beginnings in a small Baptist church in Lockbourne, Ohio, they have been traveling to events and churches in Kentucky, West Virginia, and throughout Ohio for many years.

The Spiritual Echoes are not limited to these states but willing to travel anywhere the Lord sees fit. Many group members have come and gone through the years, including singers and musicians, yet God keeps providing new talent to carry on His mission!

They have written some of their own material but they still enjoy singing the old songs and hymns of yesterday. They sing from the heart and know what and Who they are singing about. They are a fun, down-to-earth group of Christians who desire to share the love and compassion of Jesus Christ with everyone they meet and to see souls saved by His Grace!

Come enjoy a good meal, good music and a gospel message.

“The Spiritual Echoes” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_SPIRITUAL-ECHOES-2016.jpg “The Spiritual Echoes” Courtesy photo