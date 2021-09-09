Transitions: Forgetting the past

The Christian life is always a walk in transition. We are in a constant state of change.

II Corinthians 3:18, “But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.”

God’s goal for our life is for us to look into the mirror of His word and be changed from one state of glory to another to be like Christ by the spirit of the Lord. God loves us too much to leave us the way we are. God will keep working on us until we reach the shores of Heaven.

Philippians 1:6, “Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it unto the day of Jesus Christ.”

The apostle Paul said it like this Philippians 3:13 & 14, “Brethern, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”

Forgetting the past is essential for change in our life. We don’t move forward if we are troubled by the past of resting in the past. Change is a two-factored process of putting off and the putting on.

Time alone does not bring us from the past to the now. The adding of another year doesn’t change us it only declares how long we have been here. Doing the same thing the same way day after day and expecting different results is ridiculous. For example, they say once an alcoholic always an alcoholic. That can only be true if you hold onto the past. Jesus told the adulterous woman, “I forgive you go and sin no more.” In other words, I have given you a fresh start forget the past and reach forward to better things. Too many people are blaming their present condition on their past failures. Others are being told that what happen to them as a child is an excuse to be the way they are now.

II Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

Being in Christ is the key that unlocks the door to a bright future. When the devil brings up our past failures tell him about his future in the Lake of Fire.

For what God has forgiven, He has forgotten and so should we.

