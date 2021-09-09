We can experience a ‘full charge’

I suppose everyone has, at one time or the other, experienced a weak or dead battery. You get in your vehicle and there is only a groan of the starter as it lacks the energy to turn the engine. If you are like me, this always seems to happen when I’m trying to get someplace with little time to spare. You then experience a sinking felling and possibly a moment of helplessness.

If you are in a parking lot, you look around for someone who might be able to give you a jump. Every now and then that person is near but you usually end up calling a road service or someone you know that would be available to come and help. This all takes time and if you are trying to get somewhere on a schedule, this incident has messed it all up. (At least everyone now carries a cell phone. I can remember when we had to find a land line to call for help.)

It is possible to avoid almost all of these experiences by alleviating the problem before it happens, but most of us do not think of our battery failing until it it is too late.

Life is like that. As long as everything is working, we do not prepare for the inevitable time that it will fail. Life is a series of challenges and that end up in victory or defeat. How we handle them has to do with the condition we are in. It is not a matter of physical strength, it is spiritual strength that keeps us running. It is not the problem that defeats us, it is our reaction to the problem.

John 8:32; “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 1:14; And the Word (Jesus) became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.

Our spiritual strength and right reaction comes from our relationship with Jesus. He is the fully charged power source that will never fail us. All we have to do is to maintain that relationship. He is always there for us but His intervention depends on our choices.

Ephesians 3:20-21; Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end.

He is always there, but we have to make the choice to allow His power to work through us. If we do, we can experience “a full charge” when we come up against the inevitable challenges of life.

