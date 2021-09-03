‘Hearts of Faith’ ministers at RACC this evening

Join us as the southern gospel music group/recording artists “Hearts of Faith” ministers in song and praise at Rose Ave Community Center today at 6:30 p.m.

Hearts of Faith is comprised of sisters Donna Strong and Brenda Messaros, who sang with their parents from 1982 to 2001 before becoming a female duet. Hearts of Faith has always ministered from the heart, whether at small churches or large venues. These sisters have proven themselves to be available to be used of God!

The ministry has grown tremendously, expanding in more states and touching more lives – with concerts; radio/television; and internet/social media sites. Hearts of Faith continues to maintain their vision of reaching the lost for Christ and encouraging the believer to grow a deeper relationship with Jesus. Their dedication has garnered respect from fans and industry peers alike. They have received numerous nominations and awards from both Southern Gospel and Country Gospel Music industries, including being awarded Country Gospel Music Association’s “Acapella Artist of the Year” and “Duo of the Year” three years in a row! Audiences everywhere are captivated by their dedication and, of course, the family harmony and the message of Hope & Salvation in Jesus Christ!

Come on out and join us at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H. for a great time in the Lord as we sing praises to Him together! A meal will be served and a message will be shared.

“Hearts of Faith” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_thumbnail_HEARTS-OF-FAITH-BW.jpg “Hearts of Faith” Courtesy photo