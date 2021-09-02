Wisdom, personality and power

With everything going on in the world right now, more than ever we need wisdom, we need the qualities and character of our personalities refined, and we need a fiery, bold and passionate attitude.

We can have all of this in abundance, and we will talk about it Tuesday night at our Logos meeting. This is important information.

Bring your friends, family, co-workers, and anyone you feel needs to hear this. Anyone who needs encouragement and would benefit from being in this environment.

As always at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies and coffee, and our worship service at 7.

The Logos service is held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Child care is provided. The next service is Tuesday, Sept. 7. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

