Transitions: For a season

A popular song in the 60s was based on the scriptures. The title was, “Turn Turn Turn.”

The scripture was Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.”

Life is made up of a series of changing seasons. As the world turns, we have Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. These keep repeating themselves until the end of time not so with us. We move from springtime, these are the early years of childhood, through all the seasons of life if we live the three score and ten.

The transitions between these seasons can cause most extreme anxiety. They call it the terrible twos, the troublesome teens. The mid-life crisis and of course the over the hill gang. You have heard people say, they’ll grow out of it, it’s just for a season. Prayerfully we watch folks make these necessary transitions.

We are guided by the Word of God to prepare for changes as they come.

Ecclesiastes 11:9 & 10, “Rejoice, O young man, in they youth; and let thy heart cheer thee in the days of thy youth, and walk in the ways of thine heart, and in thy sight of thine eyes: but know thou, that for all these things God will bring thee into judgement. Therefore remove sorrow from thy heart, and put away evil from thy flesh: for childhood and youth are vanity.”

Ecclesiastes 12:1, “Remember now thy Creator in the days of thy youth, while the evil days come not, nor the years draw nigh, when thou shalt say, I have no pleasure in them;”

Smooth transitions through the seasons of life can keep us from inflicting unnecessary pain in our lives.

There are several things we can do to aid us in these changes. First, let me suggest we don’t rush these changes. A lot of people are in a hurry to do what they are too young to do and then when they are older trying to do what they missed out on when they were young. Remember there is a season for everything. Secondly, don’t fight it many try to slow down the aging process by every invention known to man. Others refuse to grow up. Thirdly, just relax and enjoy each stage as long as you can. Best stage in life is the one we are in right now. Lastly, we don’t have to give up one for another. When we are promoted to mid-life we should hold on to childhood and the teen years and not throw them away but just attach them to whatever season of life we are in.

The happiest people I know are not afraid of growing older and are not afraid to act like a child.

To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Road

Washington Court House, OH

740-333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/09/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-1-1-.jpeg