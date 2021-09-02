Chasing your tail

There have been many times that I have worked on something that did not turn out as expected. In those times I always try to stay positive and not fall into an attitude of defeat, but that can be difficult if you have put a lot of effort into what you wanted to see happen.

Years ago we were constructing a large metal building. We had the main frame up and that evening a tremendous storm came along. The storm had just passed when my phone rang. The person on the other end informed me that they were driving past the building site and saw that the building frame had fallen. It didn’t seem to me to be possible, but I jumped in my truck and headed out to take a look. As the construction area came into view, I saw it was true. The building was laying on the concrete floor. Forty four thousand square feet of twisted steel laying in a heap. After I gained my composure, I called my insurance company and told them what had happened. I realized that this could be a financial disaster. I was thinking the worst.

The next morning my insurance agent came out to talk to me. I was holding my breath. He was amazed at the sight of all that twisted steel. Then he told me that the national weather service had reported 90-mile an hour winds in our area at the time the building blew down. Then he made my day. He informed me that the building would be covered by the insurance. He did say however, that he would not get a bonus that year because this was going to be a very expensive claim. We had to bust up the concrete, construct new piers, and put up all new steel, but everything worked out.

There can be a time when our lives seem like that heap of twisted steel and everything looks bleak. Jesus gave us the answer in Matthew 11:28-30, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”

