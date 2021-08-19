Transitions: ‘Sorry, I can’t stay’ (Part One)

Saying goodbye is something I never enjoy. One glorious day in Heaven there will be no more leaving and no more sad goodbyes. Today we often find ourselves wanting to stay but knowing we must leave. Whether it’s the company of loved ones, a job assignment, leaving the nest or in death it’s transitions we all must make.

The seasons of life shouldn’t catch us unprepared, and we should welcome the changes life brings to each of us. Just the same we need the grace of God and faith in His word.

Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Ecclesiastes 3:1, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.”

Believing what we know to be true will help us to trust in God and not be a afraid of the letting go transitions.

In the word of God, we see our Lord preparing His disciples for His departure.

John 14:1-3, (1) “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.” (2) “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” (3) “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” John 14:18, “I will not leave you comfortless: I will come again.” John 16:7, “Nevertheless I tell you the truth; It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you.”

John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”

In these passages we see that Jesus was telling His disciples, sorry, I can’t stay. But I will send you the Comforter, the Holy Ghost and will give you peace that passeth all understanding. Plus, I have to leave to go prepare a place for you, a mansion in glory. Notice many times He told them not to be afraid. Our Lord was trying to soften the blow by telling them the good things in store for them because of His departure or leaving. May we use the same wisdom when preparing others for our, sorry, I can’t stay times.

