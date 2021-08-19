Try not to be in such a hurry

As I reflect on my life, I have come to the conclusion that through most of it, I have been in a hurry. I think they call that; “being impatient.” I have learned that patience is a virtue to be desired. In explaining His parable of the seed and the soil, Jesus said in Luke 8:15; (explaining the good soil), “But the seeds that fell on the good ground are those who, having heard the word with a noble and good heart, keep it and bear fruit with patience.”

This tells me that to have good results and to be productive, I need to have patience. It also mentions that I have heard with a noble and good heart before I bear fruit with patience. This thing of being impatient is becoming a more and more important key to life as I look at what Jesus said.

The other day I was installing a ceiling tile and it was cut about two inches longer on one side. I laid it down of the work table but I had marked the short side instead of the right one. After cutting it, I proceeded to install it and to my dismay it was cut in the wrong place. I then realized that I had not measured the tile before marking and cutting it. I had set a goal of being done at a certain time and I had gotten in a hurry.

Needless to say I did not make my goal of being done at a certain time. As a matter of fact, I was at first, a bit frustrated; but I guess as I am getting older it is becoming easier to settle down and come up with a solution. It was amazing how things all worked out as I settled down and finished the job.

Jesus in telling his disciples about the future of Jerusalem said in Luke 21:16-19: “You will be betrayed even by parents and brothers, relatives and friends; and they will send some of you to your death. And you will be hated by all for My names sake. But not a hair of your head shall be lost. In your patience possess your souls.”

In 70 AD the Romans put Jerusalem under siege and many Jews were starved to death. Jesus clearly foresaw and foretold of the terrible things these people would have to suffer in the days to come. But with a promise He told them to possess their souls with patience. There is a very desirable result in not being in such a hurry to get-er-done.

