RACC welcomes its own Betsy Brady this evening

Rose Ave Community Center/Heritage Church welcomes everyone to join us today at 6:30 p.m. for a meal and time of worship with Betsy Brady.

Jim and Betsy traveled for years singing professionally. They are members of the Heritage Memorial Church and love Jesus with all of their hearts. Jim will not be singing with Betsy this time but will be here to worship with us. Betsy is full of energy, has a beautiful voice, and sings from her heart.

A message will be shared by Pastor Joy Stanforth, Pastor of Family Ministries at Rose Avenue Community Center/Heritage Church. You won’t want to miss this great evening of good food and great time worshipping together. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome!

This is a free event. A love offering will be received to help support this outreach ministry.

If you need transportation, contact FCT @ 740-335-9628. The cost of local transportation will be covered by RACC, outreach ministry of Heritage Church.

Betsy Brady will perform at Rose Ave Community Center/Heritage Church this evening. She is pictured with Jim Brady. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/08/web1_The-Bradys-2.jpg Betsy Brady will perform at Rose Ave Community Center/Heritage Church this evening. She is pictured with Jim Brady. Courtesy photo