Are we individuals or groups?

In studying biology we learn that all of creation has been divided into groups such as plants or animals. Then further divided until we have many categories of plants and animals but what about humans? Do we belong to different groups or are we each an individual with individual traits, gifts, and talents?

It seems that we are experiencing a time when people are being identified as belonging to different groups and not as individuals. One problem that exists in this way of thinking is that as one of the group goes, so goes the group. That would be like getting bit by a dog and saying that every dog is going to bite you. It would then follow that every dog should be locked up, or even eliminated, so that no one will ever get bit by another dog.

It sounds like an absurd thought but that is what follows when everything must be part of a group and not an individual. Every member of the group is viewed the same. If one fails then the entire group is perceived to fail. If one succeeds then the entire group is perceived to succeed. We know this is not true and yet we are listening to those who are pushing this idea with very deceptive language.

Jesus came to bring the absolute truth from God, the creator of all things. John 1:14; And the word became flesh and dwelt amount us, and we beheld His glory, the glory of the Father, full of grace and truth. John 8:32; “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

We were created by God as specific individuals. In Matthew 10:30 Jesus said: “But the very hairs of your head are numbered.” We will be rewarded as individuals and not as groups. Romans 2:6; God will render to each one according to his deeds. We all can have access to our Father in Heaven. Romans 12:3; God has dealt to each one a measure of faith. In the eyes of God there are no groups, categories, or skin color. We are His highest creation and He sent His son to bring us all the truth.

“You shall know the truth and the truth will set you free!”

These are the things we address at the Gathering Place every Sunday morning at 10:30 and Wednesday evening at 7. You are welcome to join us.

