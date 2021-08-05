Transitions: Sons in the ministry (Part One)

We call them preacher boys, young Timothys and proteges. They are the next generation of leaders whom we have the pleasure of instructing. We must take the time to not only show them the ropes but also help them to avoid the many pitfalls the devil has laid out for them. Paul to Timothy is the classic example in the Bible.

I Timothy 1:1 & 2, (1) “Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the commandment of God our Saviour, and Lord Jesus Christ, which is our hope;” (2) “Unto Timothy, my own son in the faith: Grace, mercy, and peace, from our Father and Jesus Christ the Lord.” II Timothy 1:1 & 2, (1) “Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ by the will of God, according to the promise of life which is in Christ Jesus,” (2) “To Timothy, my dearly beloved son: Grace, mercy, and peace, from God the father and Christ Jesus our Lord,” II Timothy 2:1, “Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.”

Taking someone under your wing and giving them the opportunity to learn from your experiences is the ultimate transition of knowledge and wisdom.

II Timothy 2:2, “And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.”

There is so much that Paul gave to Timothy but as we know, God gave to us.

I Timothy 1:4, “Neither give heed to fables and endless genealogies, which minister questions, rather than goldy edifying which is in faith: so do.” I Timothy 1:18 & 19, (18) “This charge I commit unto thee, son Timothy, according to the prophecies which went before on thee, that thou by them mightiest war a good warfare;” (19) “Holding faith, and a good conscience; which some having put away concerning faith have made shipwreck.” I Timothy 2:1, “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;” I Timothy 4:7 “But refuse profane and old wives’ fables, and exercise thyself rather unto godliness.” I Timothy 4:12-16, (12) “Let no man despise thy youth’ but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.” (13) “Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.” (14) “Neglect not the gift that is in thee, which was given thee by prophecy, with the laying on of the hands of the presbytery.” (15) “Meditate upon these things; give thyself wholly to them; that thy profiting may appear to all.” (16) “Take heed unto thyself and unto the doctrine; continue in them: for in doing this thou shalt both save thyself, and them that hear thee: I Timothy 5:19-22, (19) “Against an elder receive not an accusation, but before two or three witnesses.” (20) “Them that sin rebuke before all, that others also may fear.” (21) “I charge thee before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, and the elect angels that thou observe these things without preferring one before another, doing nothing by partiality.” (22) “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.”

I Timothy 6:5, “Perverse disputings of men of corrupt minds, and destitute of the truth, supposing that gain is godliness: from such withdraw thyself.” I Timothy 6:8, “And having food and raiment, let us be therewith content.” I Timothy 6:10, “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. I Timothy 6:11, “But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness.” I Timothy 6:20, “O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called:”

